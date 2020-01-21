Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER"), an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents to provide online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals, today provides shareholders and investors with an update on its business performance.

CER is pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with a China local education authority to provide our total solution soccer education program to 45 primary schools (grade 1 to grade 6) in China. Our program includes online and offline soccer training with soccer textbooks, video contents and training materials such as special training balls and games. CER will set up individual school soccer platforms for each school.

The online soccer education training platform provides a vertically blended learning, teaching, research and management system for a "student-teacher-school-parent community"; it highlights the central role of our personal learning studio and provides various forms of curriculum resources as well as interactive learning tools. Through the joint efforts and resources of our online platform, which connects multiple-level users including local education authorities, schools, classes, and individuals, different types of users can select courses and/or services to accomplish various learning, teaching and research activities. Users can access our on-line platform via personal computers or mobile phones. They can also scan the QR code on the soccer textbooks to enter the learning & training platform via their mobile phones.

The online platform will not only help students learn soccer courses, but also assist teachers in teaching the soccer program and related knowledge using an effective and comprehensive approach with educational materials in classroom as well as after school. The system provides tools for both teachers and students to collect and organize learning/teaching resources, develop learning/teaching plans as well as interactions among teachers, students and parents.

"We are excited by the progress of our soccer education program. We have been working together with our partners to create brand new comprehensive soccer education program which focuses on both soccer training and school learning programs." said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources.

The Chinese central government's development plan for its sports industry is to achieve $800 billion or more by 2025, with the biggest segment being soccer. With the government plan, soccer education is blossoming in China. 27,000 soccer special schools were set up by Chinese education authorities in 2019. The Ministry of Education of China plans to set up 100,000 soccer special schools by 2025. CER believes that the Company will benefit from the China soccer market through providing various types of soccer education programs.

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing educational system from memory-based learning to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.

