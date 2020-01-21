New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging player in the CBD marketplace, is pleased to announce that the first strategy meeting of 2020 in Los Angeles, CA, between the CEO of Products Group and the CEO of Sun Kissed Industries was a huge success especially against the backdrop of California announcing that Bill 228 would soon bring CBD foods into the mainstream with a State-wide recognized Code.

Carl Grant and Ilan Freeman, CEO of Products Group, both signed off a plan to build a state-of-the-art CBD food production facility at the Products Group Headquarters just as the news of Assembly Bill 228 was coming out from the California State legislature.

Sun Kissed CEO, Mr. Carl Grant, stated today that "we have built a strategy around brands we can take to market supported by a world class sales team here in LA, California. To be able to sign off the plans for the company to build its own food production space just as Bill 228 is coming into the conversation is such fantastic timing for us. We were already preparing for exponential growth in 2020, but once California normalize the use of CBD in foods we will be the prime player in this market, the fourth largest economy in the world, the State of California."

The bill is expected to provide the foundation for the development of a safe and regulated CBD product market that will allow cultivators, processors, brands and vendors to unlock market expected to reach $23 billion in the US by 2023, according to the Brightfield Group.

Hakuna Supply received the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna has established high-end CBD-based products, including CBD Hemp Roast Coffees, CBD Coffee Bundles, CBD Tea Bundles, CBD Drink Drops, CBD Gummies, CBD Flower, a range of premium CBD Teas, and other premium products.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

