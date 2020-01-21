Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB: VRME) ("the Company"), a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which prevent counterfeiting and product diversion of a variety of consumer products. CEO of the Company, Patrick White, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "VerifyMe is a brand protection company. We specialize in counterfeit and product diversion protection for major brands, products, labels, and packaging," shared White. "Products can be metal, plastic, even apparel, ceramics, anything; We can put technology that we have patented or patent-pending onto products and labels so that people can easily verify the authenticity," he explained.

White then expanded on the Company's strategic partners, as well as the complexity of their technology and the numerous applications it offers.

Jolly then inquired about counterfeiting concerns, especially in regard to products that originate from China and the Middle East. "Counterfeiting is the scourge of the Earth right now, and it's really under the radar," said White. He then explained that while counterfeit products are tempting to many consumers, they pose a dangerous threat to their health and well-being. "These brands are very concerned about that, not only for the financial impact but because of the litigation risks and liabilities they face," he added. "Counterfeiting is a $1.8 trillion economy itself," said White.

"Who are your customers and how do you make your money?", asked Jolly, noting that the Company's flagship product is called RainbowSecure. "RainbowSecure is a patented invisible ink technology. The invisible codes are revealed with special lighting systems which are attached to smartphones," said White. "We sell the technology to brand owners on a per-mark basis, which is based on volume." explained White. He then shared that the Company also offers a mobile authentication and internet tracking system called VeriPAS. "VeriPAS is sold in the form of Bar or QR codes. Pricing is charged per code and runs in the pennies, depending on volume," he added.

White then explained that the Company also leases cell phone authenticators, which offer the ability to track and trace products and reveal hidden imagery for brand inspectors who typically go out into the field to perform a deeper forensic analysis of products either as a spot check or following up on suspected counterfeiting activity which the VerifyMe's VeriPAS software alerted them about.

"We also have products for consumers," shared White, adding that if a brand owner uses the Company's systems their products can be authenticated by the consumer or government personnel with their personal smartphone. "You can also allow the brand owners to market to their customer," shared White. "Using our VeriPAS software, the brand owners can engage with their customers with marketing and also gather the very valuable data from the customer."

"VerifyMe also manufactures and sell a special Amazon label system called, "VeriyMe As Authentic" to third party retailers on Amazon," said White, adding that these come in label form and are sold in packs of 5,000 units to Amazon retailers who need to protect their clients from cheap or harmful counterfeits. "Our "VerifyMe As Authentic" labels allow the Amazon retailers customer base to verify the authenticity of their purchase with their smartphone," he added. White then noted that the Company has also entered the people verification space with their biometrics technology.

The conversation then turned to the Company's plans involving major strategic partners going forward. "Hewlett-Packard is our major strategic partner," shared White, adding that one of the largest software companies in the world, Micro Focus is also another strategic partner of the Company.

To close the interview, White expanded that the Company is well positioned to solve the massive counterfeiting problem using a unique combination of valuable intellectual property, strategic partners and well-connected board members.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc.is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms.

