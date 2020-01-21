WPP (NYSE: WPP) was today named in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second year running.

WPP was included in this year's Index for meeting the global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect the comprehensive disclosure of gender-related metrics and investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which it operates. The Index is made up of 325 companies headquartered across 42 countries and regions in 50 industries.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Gender balance results not only in more rewarding workplaces but greater diversity of ideas in the work we create. As we continue to support the acceleration of female leaders at WPP and invest in the development of our female talent, we're proud to be recognised as an industry leader in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index."

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

The reference Index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

