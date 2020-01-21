The "DATA 2020: International Conference on Data Science, Technology and Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of the 9th International Conference on Data Science, Technology and Applications (DATA) is to bring together researchers, engineers and practitioners interested on databases, big data, data mining, data management, data security and other aspects of information systems and technology involving advanced applications of data.

Conference Areas

Business Analytics

Data Science

Data Management and Quality

Big Data

Databases and Data Security

DATA 2020 will be held in conjunction with ICSOFT 2020, ICINCO 2020, SIMULTECH 2020, ICETE 2020 and DeLTA 2020.

Registration to DATA allows free access to the ICSOFT, ICINCO, SIMULTECH, ICETE and DeLTA conferences (as a non-speaker).

Speakers

Conference Chair

Jorge Bernardino, Polytechnic of Coimbra ISEC, Portugal

Program Co-Chairs

Slimane Hammoudi, ESEO, ERIS, France

Christoph Quix, Hochschule Niederrhein, University of Applied Sciences and Fraunhofer FIT, Germany

Keynote Speakers

Wil van der Aalst, RWTH Aachen University, Germany

Ioana Manolescu, Inria, France

