USAA is the Cheapest Car Insurance for Teenage Drivers, Says Insurance Panda

Insurance Panda Has Just Posted a New Article Filled with Helpful Tips on Finding the Best Possible Teen Car Insurance Rates

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / The founders of Insurance Panda, a leading car insurance quote provider, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article about teen car insurance to their website that should save parents some significant money when insuring their young drivers.

To read the new article, which is titled "How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance for Teens," in its entirety, please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com/7684/cheapest-car-insurance-for-teens/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Insurance Panda understand that finding cheap auto insurance for teens can be extremely challenging. Statistically, young drivers pay more for their auto insurance than drivers of any other age, and parents and/or teens often get a severe case of sticker shock when they find out how much it will cost.

This knowledge inspired the founders to write an in-depth article filled with actionable tips that can help parents and/or teens find the best rates.

One of the most effective options, the article noted, is to go with a car insurance company that is known for offering relatively cheap rates to teenage drivers. After looking at numerous companies, Insurance Panda has named USAA as the least expensive option for teen drivers.

"If you or a parent is an active duty or retired member of the military, then you may qualify for USAA car insurance," the article noted, adding that USAA is one of the cheapest and best-rated car insurance companies in the United States.

"If you or an immediate family member qualifies for USAA, then USAA car insurance is typically the cheapest option for teenage drivers."

GEICO, Travelers, Allstate and Progressive are also solid options for teen drivers, the article noted.

Staying on their parent's policy versus getting a separate insurance policy is also an effective way to get a lower rate for teen drivers, the article noted. Good grade discounts, defensive driving courses and driving an inexpensive car can also help teens and their parents to find the best possible rates for young drivers.

