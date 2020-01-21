The "DeLTA 2020: 1st International Conference on Deep Learning Theory and Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deep Learning and Big Data Analytics are two major topics of data science, nowadays. Big Data has become important in practice, as many organizations have been collecting massive amounts of data that can contain useful information for business analysis and decisions, impacting existing and future technology. A key benefit of Deep Learning is the ability to process these data and extract high-level complex abstractions as data representations, making it a valuable tool for Big Data Analytics where raw data is largely unlabeled.

Machine-learning and artificial intelligence are pervasive in most real-world applications scenarios such as computer vision, information retrieval and summarization from structured and unstructured multimodal data sources, natural language understanding and translation, and many other application domains. Deep learning approaches, leveraging on big data, are outperforming state-of-the-art more classical supervised and unsupervised approaches, directly learning relevant features and data representations without requiring explicit domain knowledge or human feature engineering. These approaches are currently highly important in IoT applications.

Conference Areas

Models and Algorithms

Machine Learning

Big Data Analytics

Computer Vision Applications

Natural Language Understanding

DeLTA 2020 will be held in conjunction with ICSOFT 2020, DATA 2020, ICINCO 2020 and SIMULTECH 2020.

Registration to DeLTA allows free access to the ICSOFT, DATA, ICINCO and SIMULTECH conferences (as a non-speaker).

Speakers

Conference Chair

Kurosh Madani, University of Paris-EST Créteil (UPEC), France

Program Chair

Ana Fred, Instituto de Telecomunicações and Instituto Superior Técnico Lisbon University, Portugal

