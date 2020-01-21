Services roll out in Henley-on-Thames as the UK's newest 10G-enabled community

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, announced today that Zzoomm, an innovative alternative Full Fibre network provider in the UK, is now delivering multi-gigabit services in one of the UK's brightest communities. Zzoomm is leveraging ADTRAN's 10G Symmetric XGS PON portfolio to initially offer up to 2Gbps symmetric residential services. Zzoomm's deployment lights the way to future-proof the UK for smart homes, and businesses, laying the foundations for a media-rich collaborative world of possibilities. These possibilities include remote education, collaboration and entertainment, all utilising bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive applications that demand connectivity like Zzoomm's so that all UK citizens can fully participate in the global Gigabit Economy.

"Today, less than 11 percent of the UK has Full Fibre coverage, and we're addressing that head-on by building the broadband network of the future with ADTRAN," said Matthew Hare, Chief Executive of Zzoomm. "Henley-on-Thames is a tech-savvy town with a great digital community, many remote workers and a mix of population demographics. Like the rest of the UK, residents of Henley love bandwidth-intensive applications and online gaming. Our Full Fibre network provides the infrastructure needed to ensure that every person gets the optimized broadband experience they crave, both today and in the future."

Zzoomm is leveraging a full suite of ADTRAN's market-leading fibre broadband and home networking solutions tailored to maximize the customer broadband experience. One of the challenges for residential subscribers in the UK is that many of the residential homes are older and are built using materials that can block Wi-Fi signals. To overcome this challenge, Zzoomm intends to offer multiple services to the home where ADTRAN SmartRG residential gateways are leveraged to extend the Wi-Fi coverage across a home or use a second broadband service of 100Mbps to separate home and work networks. Together these devices ensure that each customer can fully utilize the capacity purchased to support remote workers or even teenagers looking game or stream 4k videos. These devices are part of a fully integrated cloud service delivery platform that optimizes the subscriber experience and reduces the complexity of the home network.

At the core of its full-fibre network is ADTRAN's Total Access 5000 (TA5000). With it, Zzoomm can easily and seamlessly scale services within Henley-on-Thames, and beyond, by upgrading the switch fabric to 100G, this platform ensures their customers have the network they need today and across future decades.

"Zzoomm is taking the UK a giant step forward with its full-fibre service roll out, making 10G a reality for residential customers," said Stuart Broome, Vice President of International Sales, ADTRAN. "ADTRAN prides itself on being able to help any carrier, architect, plan, build, provision and manage their best network, and we're pleased to have been able to play such a key role in Zzoomm's network design and deployment."

Zzoomm was founded in December 2018 by experienced fibre network entrepreneur Matthew Hare OBE. Matthew previously founded ultrafast rural fibre broadband provider Gigaclear in 2010, which was acquired by Infracapital in 2018 for £270 million. Zzoomm is introducing this Full Fibre service to towns and suburbs nationally, with the first customers already connected in Henley-On-Thames, Zzoomm's ambitions are to pass 1 million properties by 2025.

Zzoomm's Full Fibre network is based on XGS-PON, working with ADTRAN to provide next-generation multi-gigabit speeds of up to 10Gbps (10,000Mbps). ADTRAN's equipment supports the delivery of multi-Gigabit services to the home; future-proofing the expected increases in data demand.

