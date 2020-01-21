Ecommerce Entrepreneur Nate Lind Joins Website Closers as Business Broker and Advisor

Website Closers is a Full-Service Tech and Internet Brokerage Service

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Nate Lind, a highly experienced eCommerce entrepreneur, is pleased to announce that he is joining WebsiteClosers.com as a Business Broker and Advisor.

As a spokesperson for Website Closers noted, Lind brings over 9 years of product-based eCommerce experience with him to the ranks of Website Closers.

"Nate has launched 23 supplement and eCommerce brands grossing over a million dollars each since 2011," Jason Guerrettaz, Co-Founder and Partner of Website Closers noted, adding that nine of the brands Nate launched with sales over $10m worldwide, and that one of the brands was the largest beard grooming brand in the world - Beard Czar with over $35m in sales.

Lind is also no stranger to mergers and acquisitions; he created a reporting program that analyzed the profit of subscription customers and self-sold it to a strategic partner in 2016, who incorporated it into their platform, where it became the key selling feature of the Shopping Cart.

Lind represents both buyers and sellers of Ecommerce Brands, Website Properties, Product Manufacturers, App Developers, Subscription Based, SEO/PPC/Paid Media Marketing Agencies, Portfolio Brands, SaaS Companies and Amazon 3rd Party Seller Brands.

While active as a Tech and Internet Business Broker, Lind also advises digital and eCommerce businesses through "Ecom Legends," a high-level membership of eCommerce brands and service companies that offer support by facilitating quarterly events where they gather to solve their biggest challenges with knowledge, connections and services vetted by their peers. It's the only place for digital and ecommerce continuing education backed by the expertise of over $1b of annual sales and over 2000 mergers and acquisitions.

"Nate brings a high level of experience to this sector and fully understands the day to day challenges of the Internet Entrepreneur. He loves the world of eCommerce and truly enjoys talking eBusiness, and he is always happy to jump on a call anytime to discuss buying or selling," Jason Guerrettaz noted.

"I'm excited to join Website Closers; there's no one in the online and digital space with the sheer size of buyers and experience representing sellers," Lind said.

"Through my network, over the years I've bumped into a number of Website Closers clients who repeatedly return to them for selling their next ventures or for finding opportunities to grow their business smartly by acquiring synergistic businesses."

Jason Guerrettaz, said he and Co-Founder Ron Matheson are very excited to have Lind join their team.

"We are always looking for thought leaders in our space that can come on board and represent our clients at the highest possible levels, both through operational knowledge as well as deal making capabilities," Guerrettaz said.

"We are confident that Nate will excel on our team, and with his experience in eCommerce, running Masterminds and being well respected in the eCommerce space, he represents yet another opportunity for Website Closers to continue to be the best and largest Tech and Internet focused M&A Firm in the world."

Website Closers is a full-service brokerage service. They pride themselves in striving beyond simply connecting an interested buyer with a seller. The first step is an in-depth consultation with the business owner. After listening closely to the owner's needs, they customize a sales strategy with those needs in mind. They know how hard owners work to build their companies, and it's their sales demands and requirements that matter the most. First, they provide them with a detailed analysis of the M&A marketplace status, and a valuation of their business based solely on that status. If the current valuation isn't where the business owner would like it to be, they coach their clients on the various methods they can use to help grow their business. Or, if they are ready to sell, they provide them with a detailed, customized package, specifically tailored to the client's specific business. For more information, please visit https://www.websiteclosers.com/.

