Sologenic IEO Will Be Launched on CoinField Exchange on February 18th

Sologenic is an ecosystem built on top of XRP ledger that merges traditional financial markets with crypto assets. The ecosystem tokenizes over 30,000 stocks and ETFs from top global stock exchanges.

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / CoinField is set to launch the first initial exchange offering (IEO) of Sologenic on February 18th.

Sologenic is an ecosystem built on top of XRP ledger that merges traditional financial markets with crypto assets. The ecosystem tokenizes over 30,000 stocks and ETFs from top global stock exchanges. It deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity, providing purposes to operate.



Tokenized Stocks & ETFs: SOLO IEO to be launched on February 18th. Sologenic is a sophisticated

ecosystem that facilitates investing and trading of on-demand tokenized assets, including Stocks and

ETFs from 25+ global exchanges on top of the XRP Ledger.

In November 2019, Sologenic was nominated as "DeFi Project of the Year" at AI & Blockchain Summit in Malta.

After the successful launch of the VIP-Pre Sale, the European cryptocurrency exchange is offering participants the opportunity to buy SOLO during the public IEO sale, which will commence from February 18-25th, 2020.

This will be the final opportunity to purchase SOLO at a fixed price of 0.25 USDT, before the public trading goes live in Q1 2020. All SOLO tokens can be purchased via USDT, USDC, or XRP during the SOLO IEO.

To purchase SOLO in the public IEO sale, users must have signed up for a CoinField account, passed the KYC verification process, and successfully funded their account before February 17th, 2020. The sale is not available to residents or entities in the US or Canada.

To support the public launch, CoinField will be running several contests and giveaways during the month of February. More information will be released on their Sologenic Twitter account.

"We started the development of the Sologenic ecosystem much earlier than the dates forecast on the roadmap. Our SOLO core team is excited about the year ahead. We're very driven towards our goal as we move forward, which is to get SOLO listed on most global exchanges in 2020. I'm pleased to say the discussions have already started!" said Bob Ras, CEO of CoinField.

Later this month CoinField will release the very first decentralized wallet app for SOLO, XRP and Tokenized Assets. Users will be able to add, access and manage multiple wallets, view live market prices, review their recent transactions and HODL and transfer all their digital assets from a single wallet. The app will be available to download globally for Mobile and Desktop via Apple Store and Google Play.

SOLO core team will also be exhibiting at several international cryptocurrency events this year. With plans to attend summits in Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, and Malta, as well as hosting some "SOLO x XRP" events to support the adoption of cryptocurrency globally.

More information about Sologenic can be found on https://www.sologenic.com.

Press & Media Inquiries

Darren Amner, darren.amner@coinfield.com

SOURCE: CoinField

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573686/Sologenic-IEO-Will-Be-Launched-on-CoinField-Exchange-on-February-18th