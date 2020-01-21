CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Store in Yuma, AZ

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to expand its presence in the southwestern region of the United States with the addition of CPR Yuma. Jesus Martinez-Mendivil joins North America's fastest-growing mobile repair franchise through the opening of his first store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Yuma, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/yuma-az/

"CPR looks forward to working with Jesus and his team to deliver exceptional repair solutions to this lively Arizona town," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "His technology background paired with CPR's competitive offerings - such as low-pricing, free repair estimates, and exceptional warranties - will enable CPR Yuma to become the leading repair service in its region."

Yuma, Arizona has a bustling arts, cultural, and historical scene, and is a hub for local foodies. Located in the northern part of the city, Jesus' store neighbors many restaurants, stores, and other service providers off the highly-traveled South Avenue. It is also in close proximity to many residential homes and apartments, making it a convenient stop for nearby residents. With same-day repairs at an affordable price, CPR Yuma looks forward to being its community's most accessible repair store.

"Our technology is our lifeline; we shut down when our phones, tablets, and computers do," said Jesus of his store opening. "My passion lies with helping others maintain their devices for longer and for cheaper."

Jesus' repair team is able to handle a myriad of device-related issues from broken buttons and cracked screens to water damage and faulty batteries. Whether people are seeking repair for their smartphone, tablet, or laptop/computer, they can visit CPR Yuma for industry-leading repair service. Also, be sure to take advantage of the store's Buy, Sell, Trade program, in which customers can sell their old smartphones to earn cash or trade-in credit for a premium pre-owned device. To learn more about CPR Yuma, get in contact with the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Yuma is located at:

1701 S Avenue B

Yuma, AZ 85364

Please contact the store at 928-919-7557 or via email: repairs@cpr-yuma.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/yuma-az/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

