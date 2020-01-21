Technavio has been monitoring the global ENT disorder treatment market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

ENT Disorder Treatment Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Indication (Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Otitis media, and Tonsillitis), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

https://www.technavio.com/report/ent-disorder-treatment-market-industry-analysis

The rapid environmental deterioration resulting in several allergic conditions and advances in research on allergic disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Factors such as rapid industrialization and growing use of chemical substances, especially in the agricultural and manufacturing industries are leading to several environmental changes. These changes have turned out to be harmful for people prone to allergic conditions, including ENT disorders such as sinusitis, rhinitis, and tonsillitis. For instance, diesel exhaust particles (DEPs) aggravates asthma, primarily due to the principle chemical components of DEPs. Similarly, people living in areas with high air pollution levels are susceptible to chronic sinus problems. Furthermore, factors such as increased fossil fuel combustion can cause allergic sensitization and airway responsiveness to allergens. As a result, the increase in incidences of ENT disorder is driving the demand for ENT disorder therapeutics, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five ENT Disorder Treatment Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. is headquartered in the US and is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad line of pharmaceutical products. The company offers Acarizax, which is an allergy immunotherapy tablet used for the treatment of rhinitis.

ALK-Abelló AS

ALK-Abelló AS is headquartered in Denmark and is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of allergy treatment products. The company offers Grazax, which is an allergy immunotherapy used to treat rhinitis and conjunctivitis. It also provides ACARIZAX, which is a sublingual tablet, indicated for the treatment of house dust mite (HDM) allergic rhinitis.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals, Consumer health, Crop science, and Animal health. The company offers Claritin, which is an allergy immunotherapy that offers allergy relief and relives sinus pressure for kids and adults.

Covis Pharma BV

Covis Pharma BV is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Respiratory and Allergy, Cardiovasciular, Gastroenterology and CNS, and Authorized Generics. The company offers ALVESCO, OMNARIS, and ZETONNA.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Bactrim, which is a synthetic antibacterial combination product used to treat sinusitis caused due of bacterial infections.

ENT Disorder Treatment Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Rhinitis

Sinusitis

Otitis media

Tonsillitis

ENT Disorder Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

