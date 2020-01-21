Public and Private Financial Institutions have chosen Newswire's Global Financial Distribution services to increase their brand awareness and drive traffic to their respective businesses.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / By selecting Newswire's Financial Distribution for their press release campaigns, two financial institutions have taken the first steps towards optimizing their outreach potential. The service has allowed both firms to share their company news and information on industry-leading sites such as Google News, Yahoo!, the Associated Press, and Accesswire. The expansion of Newswire's PR distribution network in the financial industry has provided small and midsize businesses with multiple opportunities to receive recognition from reputable outlets in the space. The platform has delivered time and time again, giving smaller brands the ability to compete with larger names in their respective industries, and giving larger brands an efficient way to get their news in front of well respected financial news agencies.



Financial Institutions Utilize Newswire's Financial Distribution for Increased Exposure

"Public and private companies need to position their stories in front of outlets that understand the space, know the key players, and recognize important trends," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"We knew we needed to provide our clients, both public and private, the ability to get their news in front of established financial outlets. This will ultimately help these brands increase their presence both online and in the industry."

The expansion of the financial distribution network complemented the introduction of the highly acclaimed Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour which has helped many finance companies enhance their media and marketing communications strategy.

As a part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire customers can learn how to leverage the power of the Media Database to achieve the Earned Media Advantage.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and a competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

