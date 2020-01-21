The "Operations Optimising Legal Operations Effectiveness" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
About the Masterclass
This masterclass explores the critical role legal operations management can play in driving performance and efficiencies to help deliver the strategic objectives of the organisation.
Delegates will also consider the improvements that can be achieved by implementing technology, process and lean thinking effectively.
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45: Breakfast
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Systems thinking
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Demand and capacity management
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Appropriate metrics and meaningful management reports
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Panel review best practice
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilgszs
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005785/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900