Web Presence: Harris Kreichman - Work with Non-Profits

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia, is an active charitable donor who regularly donates time, money and professional resources to charitable causes that are making a difference in the world. Harris and eTargetMedia, an award-winning email marketing company, work with a variety of non-profits, charities, and foundations to help them plan and execute targeted email marketing campaigns. eTargetMedia helps non-profits build a comprehensive marketing strategy that will help the charity build awareness, reach new potential donors and increase donations.
eTargetMedia has extensive experience working with non-profits and charities and has made their complete database of over 200 Million targeted consumers available so charities could tap into a wealth of fundraising possibilities. eTargetMedia's Active Charitable Donors file offers a proven source of potential generous contributors who know their donations to charitable organizations make a difference in society.
eTargetMedia's database includes targeted donors who have contributed to the following causes:
- Animal and Wildlife Charities
- Arts and Cultural Causes
- Children's Charities
- Educational Charities
- Environmental Causes
- Health
- International Aid
- Military Causes
- Political Causes
- Poverty
- Religious Causes
- Veteran's Causes
