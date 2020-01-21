Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.01.2020
Web Presence: Harris Kreichman - Work with Non-Profits

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia, is an active charitable donor who regularly donates time, money and professional resources to charitable causes that are making a difference in the world. Harris and eTargetMedia, an award-winning email marketing company, work with a variety of non-profits, charities, and foundations to help them plan and execute targeted email marketing campaigns. eTargetMedia helps non-profits build a comprehensive marketing strategy that will help the charity build awareness, reach new potential donors and increase donations.

eTargetMedia has extensive experience working with non-profits and charities and has made their complete database of over 200 Million targeted consumers available so charities could tap into a wealth of fundraising possibilities. eTargetMedia's Active Charitable Donors file offers a proven source of potential generous contributors who know their donations to charitable organizations make a difference in society.

eTargetMedia's database includes targeted donors who have contributed to the following causes:

  • Animal and Wildlife Charities
  • Arts and Cultural Causes
  • Children's Charities
  • Educational Charities
  • Environmental Causes
  • Health
  • International Aid
  • Military Causes
  • Political Causes
  • Poverty
  • Religious Causes
  • Veteran's Causes

Learn more about eTargetMedia's targeted email marketing campaigns for non-profits at https://www.etargetmedia.com.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573697/Harris-Kreichman--Work-with-Non-Profits

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE