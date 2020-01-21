Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NXK ISIN: FR0012419307 Ticker-Symbol: 0HF 
Frankfurt
21.01.20
09:15 Uhr
23,850 Euro
+0,050
+0,21 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,300
24,700
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA23,850+0,21 %