Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Neil Gilday has resigned his position as a director of Mint effective January 11, 2020."On behalf of the board, I thank Neil for his contribution and wish him all the best in the future," said Vishy Karamadam, CEO of Mint.

Mint is pleased to announce that Mr. Firas Al Fraih, a senior officer and director of Global Business Services for Multimedia ("GBS") and Mobile Telecommunication Group LLC ("MTG") (the new majority shareholders of Mint) has joined as a director of the Company as of January 11, 2020. "On behalf of the board of directors and shareholders, we welcome Firas to our board and look forward to working closely with him as Mint is looking to regain growth momentum. Firas joining the board shows the commitment of GBS to Mint," said Vishy Karamadam, CEO of Mint.

ABOUT MINT

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Through its mobile-enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to merchants and consumers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

The Mint Corporation

Vishy Karamadam, Chief Executive Officer

647-352-0666

www.themintcorp.com

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR

DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51699