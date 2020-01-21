Web Presence: Jeremy Lott Speaks at Biggest Promotional Products Event in the Industry

President of SanMar Corp. Jeremy Lott joins panel discussion at the biggest, best-attended, and longest-running promotional products event in the business.

MERCER ISLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / President of SanMar Corp., Jeremy Lott this month traveled from his home in Mercer Island, Washington, to Las Vegas, Nevada, to speak on the 2020 Promotional Products Association International Expo's Corporate Social Responsibility Panel. Here, Lott reveals more about both the panel and the expo as he shares details of the promotional product industry's biggest, best-attended, and longest-running event.

"The Promotional Products Association International Expo is one event you've got to see for yourself," says Lott. The popular expo promises a combination of the sights, the sounds, the people, and the products required to create an experience like no other, according to Promotional Products Association International.

This year's Promotional Products Association International Expo was held from Sunday, January 12, to Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located in the Las Vegas metropolitan area town of Paradise, the Mandalay Bay Convention Center is one of the largest privately owned and operated convention centers in the world, according to its owners.

President of SanMar Corp. Jeremy Lott spoke on the 2020 Promotional Products Association International Expo's Corporate Social Responsibility Panel on Monday, January 13. For SanMar, Lott said that corporate social responsibility has become a business model, rather than a way of doing business. He explained that having corporate social responsibility-related practices and policies that exist separately from the business model is waning, and that a company's business model and corporate social responsibility must now be integrated to be successful.

"By definition, corporate social responsibility is a self-regulating business model that helps a company be socially accountable," adds Lott, "but for us, it's also our organizational vision and rallying cry."

President of the family-owned business, SanMar Corp., Jeremy Lott works in partnership with his father, Marty, and brother, Jordan. Lott was joined on the 2020 Promotional Products Association International Expo's Corporate Social Responsibility Panel by Paul Bellantone, president and CEO of the association, Danny Rosin, Promotional Products Association International executive board member and co-owner of Brand Fuel, Inc., and Denise Taschereau, CEO and co-founder of Fairware Promotional Products, Ltd.

Seats for the panel were offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and Lott, Bellantone, Rosin, and Taschereau presented to a maximum capacity audience of delighted Promotional Products Association International Expo attendees. "It was truly a pleasure," adds Lott, wrapping up.

President of the family-owned firm, SanMar Corp., Jeremy Lott learned the business from the inside out, from pulling orders to purchasing. After college and a period studying in Hong Kong, Lott launched his career as an analyst for a leading investment bank's technology team before moving to Chicago in 2001 to earn his MBA. Lott then joined SanMar full-time, where he continues to steer the company toward long-term growth and health. A father of six, outside of his work at SanMar, Jeremy Lott enjoys spending time with his family, boating, skiing, hiking, and generally staying active.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 786233822

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573703/Jeremy-Lott-Speaks-at-Biggest-Promotional-Products-Event-in-the-Industry