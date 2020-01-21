Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Named to 2020 OTCQX Best 50

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced it has been named to the 2020 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2019.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "I am very excited that our success has been recognized by OTCQX with this prestigious announcement. Crexendo has worked tirelessly to be the best UCaaS provider in the industry. Our success in meeting the needs of our customers has allowed the business to grow substantially and reach this major milestone. We were very pleased with the results we announced for 2019, and we are fully confident that our results will continue to impress. I want to congratulate our entire team which works every day to increase shareholder value."

For the complete 2020 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2020_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) working tirelessly to be the best UCaaS provider in the industry; (ii) being successful in meeting the needs of customers and that allowing the business to grow substantially; (iii) being very pleased with the results announced for 2019; (iv) being fully confident that its results will continue to impress and (v) having the entire team working every day to increase shareholder value.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

