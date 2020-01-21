FuboTV Agrees To A Patent License

Agreement With Kudelski Group

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, January 21st, 2020 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), a world leader in digital security, today announced a patent license agreement with fuboTV, a global leader in digital content distribution.

"This agreement further validates the relevance of the Group's patent portfolio to the OTT/streaming video market", said Gilles Rapin Senior Vice-President, Innovation and Business Development at the Kudelski Group.

Financial terms remain confidential and were not disclosed.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

