New-generation imaging system install at CHU Sainte-Justine Mother and Child University Hospital Centre marks second installation worlwide

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced the first installation of its new EOSedge system in North America at CHU Sainte-Justine Mother and Child University Hospital Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

This second EOSedge system installation worldwide follows the first system install in 2019 in Lyon, France. EOSedge is installed in Ste Justine hospital's orthopedic department.

A clinical research program with EOSedge led by Professor Carl-Éric Aubin and Dr. Stefan Parent at CHU Sainte-Justine will cover a wide range of areas such as multi-spectral imaging and biomechanical modeling in multiple clinical applications, as well as clinical studies on adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and bone metabolic conditions.

Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, commented, "We are pleased that the first North American installation of our newly FDA and Health Canada cleared EOSedge system is at an institution with a dedicated value to advancing patient care. This installation marks another step in deploying, on a global scale a solution that not only further improves our dose reduction and whole-body imaging capabilities, but also adds new and unrivaled performance in image resolution and quality. We look forward to quick adoption of this outstanding imaging solution."

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

