Exclusive Moving: Charlotte Moving Company HQ Moves To New Location In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Brian Aguilar from Exclusive Moving has announced that the company recently transferred to a new location at 4900 Hovis Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208. The moving company now offers their services to residents of Charlotte, Belmont, Concord, Cornelius, Davidson, and more.

"We truly understand that moving from one place to another can be very taxing and stressful, that's why we are here to help. We are an experienced team of movers who are ready to help you relocate, stress-free. Our professional, courteous, and well-trained staff will arrive at your place with a clean truck and all the necessary moving supplies and equipment to properly move your things so you can simply relax while we get the job done," says Aguilar.

As noted on the company's website at https://www.exclusivemovers.com/, Exclusive Moving is a family-owned business that provides specialty moving and delivery services for both residential and commercial clients. They accommodate clients who wish to perform local, statewide, regional, and even nationwide moves. They also provide tailored services to meet every client's specific needs, with competitive pricing and a firm commitment to customer satisfaction.

Aguilar also asserts that they are a team of dedicated movers that have the experience and skillset to protect all of their clients' belongings. Unlike major franchise companies, Exclusive Moving is a locally run business that is personally invested in ensuring that their clients can move and relocate successfully. "We will handle all your belongings with care so they arrive at the destination safe and unscathed. We understand that time is of the essence when moving, so we use the latest tools and equipment to support a quick and efficient moving process. No job is too big or small for us because we regularly handle both residential and commercial moving jobs, including office moving, storage unit moving, and warehouse moving," Aguilar adds. Furthermore, Exclusive Moving provides all prospective clients with a free non-obligatory quote so they can see how competitive the company's rates are. Click here to request a free estimate now.

Exclusive Moving is one of the most trusted third-party logistics companies in the greater North Carolina area, with more than 15 years of experience in the local industry. They also received numerous 5-Star client reviews at homeadvisor.com and other review websites. Lori B., in a glowing review on Yelp, says, "Exceeded my expectations. Thank you to Brian and my team-Oscar, Miguel, Keith, and Matthew. These guys did an excellent job moving my furniture. Took great care of everything and were so nice to talk and work with. Moving is stressful and they made this day easy."

Donna L., in another 5-Star review at homeadvisor.com, says, "They did a great job packaging and protecting our stuff. We moved from the Charlotte, NC area to CT and they kept our things until we needed them to arrive in CT. We even had them make a second stop at a storage facility after unloading at our house. What I liked about them was that the owner is involved in all aspects of the job, including quoting, packing, driving, and unloading. More importantly, they were cheaper than the others. I'd hire them again."

Furthermore, Aguilar asserts that they specialize in local moving, and they take pride in the relationships they build with repeat customers. He points out that their professionally trained team stands ready to take the stress out of moving and make it as seamless as possible. Clients can also choose from the full-service moving or partial-service moving packages that are on offer from Exclusive Moving. With a full-service move, the company handles packing/unpacking, loading/unloading, and transportation. While a partial-service move is significantly cheaper, it only covers loading, unloading, and transportation.

Complete details about the company's full range of services can be found on their official website. Alternatively, clients may send an email or call their service hotline to enquire and request a free estimate. Furthermore, interested parties may connect with Exclusive Moving through their official Facebook page to stay abreast of their latest news and important announcements.

