PRODWAYS: Prodways Group expands its 3D software capabilities with the launch of a 3DEXPERIENCE Cloud entity and the acquisition of a stake in XD Innovation

Paris and San Francisco, January 21, 2020, 6:00 pm,

Prodways Group announces the launch of a European activity for the integration of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform Cloud solutions and the acquisition of a minority stake in the share capital of XD Innovation, a major partner of Dassault Systèmes in North America.

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides sophisticated software applications: 3D design and engineering, manufacturing and production, simulation, governance and life cycle for professionals. Based on Dassault Systèmes' proven technologies (Catia, SolidWorks, Simulia, etc.), the 3DEXPERIENCE can be used through an on-premise subscription or on Cloud.

Prodways Group is launching a new French company, XD Innovation Europe, focused on developing the 3DEXPERIENCE Cloud platform. "We believe in Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE strategy. This new approach to design, favoring collaboration, mobility and the extended enterprise, will eventually enable designers to use their tools differently. With "on demand" use, through monthly subscriptions, we are changing the business model. It is a strategic decision for us to build a very agile new entity in Europe, based on XD Innovation's technical experience and the Prodways Group customer base," explained Pierre-Marc Allain, Chief Executive Officer of XD Innovation Europe.

At the same time, Prodways Group announced the acquisition of a minority stake in the share capital of XD Innovation. Based in the United States, Canada and Mexico, XD Innovation is a Dassault Systèmes' major Platinum Business Partner, specialized in Dassault Systèmes' new Cloud technologies thanks to an innovative sales and services policy and a training and certification center in Silicon Valley. Created in 2014, the XD Innovation group has around 30 employees and a portfolio of customers in new technologies (drones, electric and autonomous vehicles), energy, aeronautics and the automotive industry. This profitable company posted revenue of nearly $6 M in 2019, most of which was recurrent.

"Prodways Group's stake in the share capital of XD Innovation will allow us to accelerate our roll-out and offer our customers and our partner, Dassault Systèmes, long-term support and a global vision. We will also be extending our offer by promoting Prodways Group's industrial 3D printing machines to our customers in North America thanks to our six locations," declared Soufiane Elaamili, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of XD Innovation.

The partnership with Dassault Systèmes is strategic for Prodways Group. Controlling the creation, modification and simulation of the 3D file are major advantages for customers. Prodways is one of the few industrial 3D printer manufacturers worldwide to offer this 3D software expertise, first stage in additive manufacturing. Cloud technologies, which are approaching maturity, in the leading computer assisted design (CAD) software (Catia, SolidWorks, etc.) are opportunities to gain market share globally in this activity, which offers a high recurrence.

