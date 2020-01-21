Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jan-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 183.7499 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 740397 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 41782 EQS News ID: 958121 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)