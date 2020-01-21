Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWUW ISIN: CA37518K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BRR2 
Tradegate
16.01.20
19:19 Uhr
0,236 Euro
+0,012
+5,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,201
0,215
20:05
0,202
0,216
20:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIGA METALS CORPORATION0,236+5,36 %