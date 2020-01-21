Regulatory News:

Appointment of Emilie Germane, Legal Director, as member of the Management Committee

Emilie Germane, Legal Director, has been appointed member of the Company's Management Committee. She will report to Chief Resources Officer, François Sebillotte.

A trained lawyer and a graduate of ESSEC business school, Emilie has previously worked in the real estate departments at law firms Lacourte Balas Associés and Lefèvre Pelletier Associés.

She joined SFL in 2016 from Club Méditerranée, where she had worked in the Legal, Development, Property and Construction Department since 2009.

Appointment of Virginie Krafft, Leasing Director

Virginie Krafft has been appointed Leasing Director at SFL. Reporting to the Deputy Managing Director Asset Management Investments, Aude Grant, Virginie will be in charge of leasing activity for all of the Company's office space, both in use and under development, currently including the iconic 83 Marceau and Biome projects.

The appointment comes four years after her arrival at SFL, where she successfully held the position of Deputy Lease Director. A trained lawyer, Virginie's previous experience includes eight years working as a Corporate Real Estate Consultant at Knight Frank.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.8 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

