Savii Partners with Maxwell Healthcare Associates as Private Duty Solution Consultant

TAMPA, Florida, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based Savii, Inc., is delighted to announce a formal partnership with industry leading healthcare consulting firm, Maxwell Healthcare Associates. Maxwell will provide strategic development insights as Savii continues to release value-added functionality within its agency management software.

Additionally, Maxwell will be a resource to support implementation and training as Savii increases their larger customer base. Current Savii customers will have access to additional resources to advance their business through various consulting engagements that address operational inefficiencies they struggle with in their workflow.

Kristen Duell, Savii CEO, explains, "We are honored to be among the first EHR platforms to formally align with Maxwell. Adding their talent to our portfolio of services increases our expert resources available to accelerate new customers' go-live cycles and more quickly realize an ROI with Savii. Current agency clients will have access to unmatched consulting services, with Savii knowledge, to optimize their operations or even expand their business."

"We pride ourselves on being the leader in post-acute healthcare consulting. We want to partner with those who can best serve our clients from all angles. This formula allows us to provide next-level service and expertise in to our multi-service line clients and their patients," said co-founder and co-CEO Jennifer Maxwell.

Together, this pairing of top-tier companies brings access to world-class consulting and private duty software solutions.

About Savii

Savii is a Home Care technology provider that believes in designing and developing agency management and point-of-care solutions that transform the way care is delivered in the home. Innovation is at the heart of everything Savii does. Savii is owned by United Kingdom-based H.A.S. Technology Group. www.saviicare.com

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Tom and Jennifer Maxwell founded MHA to help their friends in the post-acute healthcare space succeed amid healthcare's transition from volume to value. Providers have tighter budgets with less room for error and need to be more efficient than ever. That's where outside and knowledgeable perspectives become invaluable and necessary. Tom and Jennifer have assembled the most elite group of experts with a combined knowledge base unlike any other consulting team in the industry to help home health, hospice and private duty providers best optimize their operational, technological, regulatory, clinical and financial processes. Their core services include EMR implementations, optimizations and M&A work. For more information visit: https://www.maxwellHCA.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952987/Savii_Logo.jpg