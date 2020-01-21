Give While You Live Effort Seeks to Mobilize Major New Commitments Needed From Billionaires to Help Achieve Global Goals for Sustainable Development By 2030

Global Citizen Announces New Commitments Urges the World's Billionaires to Give 5% of Their Wealth Annually -- Applauds World's Most Effective Generous Givers in New Forbes List

Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, D'banj, Eddie Vedder, EXO, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Muse, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Tiwa Savage, Usher First Wave of Leaders in Music to Join World's Largest Simultaneous Music Concert Series Campaign

International advocacy organization Global Citizen and Teneo, the world's leading CEO advisory firm, were joined by actor, producer and activist, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, in Davos, Switzerland today to urge the world's billionaires to give at least 5% of their wealth away annually in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Global Citizen Ambassador Chopra-Jonas highlighted that $350 billion is still needed annually in order to achieve the Global Goals and end extreme poverty in the 59 poorest countries by 2030.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Joins Global Citizen and Teneo During the World Economic Forum to Urge World's Billionaires to Give More as Part of Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are in such a unique position as human beings we alone have the power to change the world we live in. 193 counties around the world rallied together in 2015 to pledge their commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, but they are not moving fast enough. As we sit today with the world's greatest leaders in technology, innovation, philanthropy, and government, it is imperative that we have their help to fill the gap. We are running out of time, said Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Actor, Producer, Activist Global Citizen Ambassador. "I am humbled to be an ambassador for Global Citizen and their recently launched campaign in partnership with Teneo, 'Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream.' At the dawn of this new decade, we must work together to urge the world's most fortunate to give while they live in order to see an end to extreme poverty by 2030."

"We're here to remind leaders that they all signed up to deliver on the Global Goals for Sustainable Development to end extreme poverty. The next 12 months are critical to successfully achieve the United Nations' Global Goals by 2030 and our collective action will determine the fate of the world for the next generation," said Hugh Evans, Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO. "We urge all leaders in the public and private sector, along with the world's wealthiest individuals to join us in the final ten-year push to end extreme poverty."

"Corporations, governments, artists, philanthropists and global citizens all play a critical role in helping secure the $350 billion needed annually in order to achieve the Global Goals," said Declan Kelly Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "As global leaders gather in Davos for the World Economic Forum, we ask all of them to become involved in the campaign as so many others have done already. Together with Global Citizen we are building a coalition the likes of which the world has never seen for this effort which will culminate in the largest live broadcast cause event in human history on September 26, 2020."

Global Citizen, in partnership with Teneo, recently launched the Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream campaign, which mobilizes everyday citizens, corporations, governments, and billionaire philanthropists to reprioritize efforts to end extreme poverty and ensure the realization of the Global Goals.

In 2015, 193 world leaders committed themselves to the Global Goals, a series of ambitious targets to end extreme poverty by 2030. This year marks one decade left to achieve that deadline. The funding needed $350 billion annually, breaks down to just an additional $230 per person, money that will give the 1.5 billion citizens living in the 59 poorest nations access to basic health care, quality education, competent infrastructure and sanitation, social protection, and adaptation to climate change.

Global Citizen and Teneo are thrilled to announce that the following large-scale commitments were made today in Davos in support of Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream

Today Forbes, in partnership with Global Citizen, unveiled a list of the Top 25 Givers from 2014-2018. Unlike the many billionaire philanthropists who make large donations to their own foundations, this list highlights those who have put the most money to work, as measured by charitable grants, to beneficiaries and not donor-advised funds or private charitable foundations. Chuck Feeney, George Soros, Luke and Laura Arnold were the most generous over this five year period, giving more than 5% of their wealth annually.

GAVI Alliance pledged to mobilize the US$7.4 billion that is needed this year to vaccinate 300 million children worldwide against preventable diseases saving up to 8 million lives.

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has pledged to secure US$10 billion in investments to support over 100 million of the world's poorest small-scale farmers and producers who are on the front lines of climate change. This has the potential to raise incomes of small-scale farmers by 20% and increase food security in rural communities that need it most.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today a new Foundation aimed at soliciting new contributions from the private sector/philanthropy to address some of the most urgent public health concerns.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), along with international advocacy organization Global Citizen, in partnership with Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that The Emirates will host the 'Global Goal Live Global Citizen' event in September 2020, anticipated to be the most viewed cause event in history, in a move that will boost The Emirates' efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and provide a better future for all, especially youth. The Emirates is pushing a transition in humanitarian efforts towards greater utilization of technology to empower communities and today launched 'Global Coder' an initiative to teach coding to 5 million young citizens from disenfranchised international communities.

UN Ambassador Eddie Ndopu, a United Nations Advocate for the SDGs, has teamed up with Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream campaign to elevate a call to action for the creation of a Global Disability Access Fund. The Fund aims to end to pervasive stigma and discrimination, and ensure that people with disabilities are offered full inclusion in society, including the enhancement of technology and innovation to improve accessibility. In collaboration with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G), Ambassador Ndopu today announced launching a zero-gravity flight voyage to inspire humanity to defy inequality and exclusion. Becoming one of the few physically disabled people ever to experience weightless flight, Ndopu's desire to become the first physically disabled person in space is an inspiring call for the space sector to continue pushing the boundaries of possibility. The Global Disability Access Fund aims to help expand access to boundless opportunities for people with disabilities living in extreme poverty. The Fund will also help advance Global Goal #10, reducing inequality within and among countries.

The Global Goal Live campaign will culminate on September 26, 2020 with a global series of concerts and events, uniting the world in a shared mission to end extreme poverty, tackle climate change, and reduce inequality by 2030.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen engages with more than 25 million advocates and activists each month. Most of them are millennials, who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Through the platform, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions as part of a global community committed to driving lasting change. They can redeem those awards to attend Global Citizen events and experiences that take place all over the world. To date, the actions by Global Citizen's community around the world, along with their high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $40 billion that is set to affect the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information visit Globalcitizen.org.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity inclusion, management consulting, physical cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the world's most complex business challenges and opportunities. The firm has more than 800 employees located in 20 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please visit www.teneo.com.

