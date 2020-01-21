Farah and Farah Announces $100,000 "Empowering Greatness Scholarship" Fund

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / The personal injury law firm, Farah and Farah, proudly pledges to award $100,000 in college scholarships. A total of 20 students will be selected to receive an "Empowering Greatness Scholarship" of $5,000 each to cover academic expenses in the 2020- 2021 school year.

The scholarship was developed to honor the rich legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who said, "Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve." Farah and Farah's intention behind this scholarship is to help students transform into college graduates who are actively involved in bettering their communities. To be eligible, applicants must have a track record of community service, as well as pledge to continue this service with no less than 20 hours completed per academic year. These community service hours will be focused on building community awareness around gun violence prevention, helping students develop civic and social responsibility skills.

"Dr. King emphasized that the goal of education is to cultivate intelligence and character. We wanted to offer a scholarship that empowered students to change their lives and communities for the better", says Eddie Farah when asked why he offers a scholarship program. "Recognizing these 20 young leaders is one small way we can commit to making a positive impact across the region, now and tomorrow", adds Chuck Farah.

The Empowering Greatness Scholarship is available to high school seniors that have been accepted into an accredited U.S. college or university as well as students that are currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university. Students must be permanent residents of FL, GA, or SC. Other requirements for consideration also include letters of recommendation, transcripts, and an essay. For more information, visit farahandfarah.com/scholarship.

Completed application packets must be emailed to scholarships@farahandfarah.com by April 5, 2020.

For more information, please visit https://farahandfarah.com/scholarship/

Contact:

Julz McCarthy

(904) 210-3098

jmccarthy@farahandfarah.com

SOURCE: Farah and Farah

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573722/Farah-and-Farah-Announces-100000-Empowering-Greatness-Scholarship-Fund