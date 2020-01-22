HIGHLIGHTS
Updated Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), to improve geological certainty ahead of project financing and mine development, has increased the contained Measured cobalt resource by 22%. Total tonnage of Measured and Indicated resources (available for conversion under JORC into Reserves) also rose by 22%.
Jervois bankable feasible study ("BFS") team has revisited and substantially modified stope design and mine plan execution versus the approach taken by prior ICO owners. This will increase mined cobalt grade and reduce dilution versus published historical studies.
Updated ICO MRE audited by CSA Global (an ERM Group Company) ahead of appointment of lender Independent Engineer associated with project financing.
BFS mine design is underway with an updated ICO Reserve estimate to be released in conjunction with BFS.
ICO BFS remains on track for completion by the end of March 2020, with first concentrate production scheduled in Q4 2021.
Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - Jervois Mining Limited (ASX: JRV) (TSXV: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) (FSE: IHS) ("Jervois" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") modelling at its Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") in the United States.
Jervois updated the ICO MRE after completing 3,125m (19 holes) of diamond drilling to support its bankable feasibility study ("BFS"). The updated model uses modified methodology to improve estimation using industry standard applications for narrow orebodies, with Jervois also adopting a more appropriate approach to stope and mine plan design. This has involved block rotation and adoption of a smaller cell size than previously used, as the previous MRE released by eCobalt Solutions on 7 February 2018 was unrotated and used cell sizes not conducive to the narrow high-grade interzone intercepts found in the Main Ram zone.
The updated MRE is outlined below at an adjusted updated cut-off of 0.15% Co. The broader mineralized envelope at ICO is significant; this represents potential upside to Jervois in the event that future cobalt prices are higher than prevail today. Battery demand for cobalt is expected to rise sharply, and ethical, non-DRC, low capital sources of supply outside of ICO are essentially non-existent. A grade-tonnage sensitivity table is also presented at 0.2% Co cut off to enable comparison with previously published models.
Table 1 below details the updated MRE for January 2020 at a 0.15% Co cut-off. Table 2 details the January 2020 updated grade-tonnage sensitivity table at a 0.2% Co cut-off. Table 3 details the previous February 2018 MRE also at a 0.2% Co cut-off.
Table 1: 2020 Updated MRE for ICO using 0.15% Co cut-off
|Category
|Resource
(M Tons)
|Resource
(M tonnes)
|Co (%)
|Co
(M lbs)
|Cu (%)
|Cu
(M lbs)
|Au
(oz/Ton)
|Au (g/tonne)
|Au
(oz)
|Measured(1)
|2.92
|2.65
|0.45
|26.2
|0.59
|34.4
|0.013
|0.45
|38,000
|Indicated(1)
|2.85
|2.59
|0.42
|23.8
|0.80
|45.7
|0.018
|0.62
|51,000
|M+I
|5.77
|5.24
|0.44
|50.1
|0.69
|80.1
|0.015
|0.53
|89,000
|Inferred(2)
|1.73
|1.57
|0.35
|12.0
|0.44
|15.2
|0.013
|0.45
|23,000
|1.
|Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and by definition do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council (2014).
|2.
|This MRE includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are normally considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
|3.
|The Cobalt cut-off grade for inclusion in the resource is 0.15%, no consideration of copper or gold content was used in determination of cut-off grade.
|4.
|Contained metal values and totals may differ due to rounding of figures.
|5.
|The MRE was prepared by Scott Zelligan, P.Geo., who is an independent resource geologist.
|6.
|The effective date of the MRE is January 20, 2020.
|7.
|The MRE was based on the results of 111 drill holes completed at the Ram Property.
|8.
|The model was domained using newly modelled constraining wireframes. These were prepared based on a new compilation of all available data and a thorough review of the geological interpretation, including new structural modelling. This included 9 "zone" wireframes as well as multiple offsetting "fault surface" wireframes.
|9.
|The block model used to estimate the MRE has a block size of 12 ft x 12 ft x 4 ft and was rotated -14° around the Z-axis and -58° around the Y axis. These parameters were chosen in order to better represent the deposit with regards to potential mining methods.
|10.
|Drill hole data was composited to 2 ft lengths based on the statistical review of sample lengths.
|11.
|In the main zone Co grades were capped at 4% and Cu grades were capped at 4%. In surrounding zones, Co grades were capped at 0.7% and Cu grades were capped at 2%.
|12.
|Inverse-distance-squared was chosen as the estimation method after a thorough statistical and iterative review of different methods, as it reproduced the grade distribution of the input data best.
|13.
|Maximum search distances in the main zone were 320 ft, and 240 ft in the surrounding zones. Three search passes were used in order to best honour the grade distribution of input data.
|14.
|Resource categorization has been made in consideration of drill spacing, statistical continuity, deposit type, and consideration of the CIM definition standards.
To facilitate benchmarking versus prior MRE's, a comparison between the 2020 and 2018 MRE at the prior 2018 cut-off of 0.2% Co is outlined below in Tables 2 and 3:
Table 2: January 2020 Updated Grade -Tonnage Sensitivity Table for ICO using 0.20% Co cut-off
|Category
|Resource
(M short Tons)
|Co (%)
|Co
(M lbs)
|Cu (%)
|Cu
(M lbs)
|Au
(oz/Ton)
|Au
(oz)
|Measured(1)
|2.34
|0.52
|24.2
|0.63
|29.5
|0.015
|35,000
|Indicated(1)
|2.36
|0.47
|22.1
|0.86
|40.7
|0.020
|47,000
|M+I
|4.70
|0.49
|46.3
|0.74
|70.2
|0.017
|82,000
|Inferred(2)
|1.22
|0.42
|10.3
|0.50
|12.2
|0.016
|20,000
Table 3: February 2018 MRE for ICO using 0.20% Co cut-off
|Category
|Resource
(M short Tons)
|Co (%)
|Co
(M lbs)
|Cu (%)
|Cu
(M lbs)
|Au
(oz/Ton)
|Au
(oz)
|Measured(1)
|1.50
|0.66
|19.9
|0.78
|23.6
|0.017
|26,000
|Indicated(1)
|2.37
|0.54
|25.8
|0.89
|42.2
|0.018
|42,000
|M+I
|3.87
|0.59
|45.7
|0.85
|65.8
|0.017
|68,000
|Inferred(2)
|1.82
|0.46
|16.7
|0.81
|29.4
|0.015
|27,000
|1.
|Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and by definition do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council (2014).
|2.
|This MRE includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are normally considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
|3.
|The Cobalt cut-off grade for inclusion in the resource is 0.20%, no consideration of copper or gold content was used in determination of cut-off grade.
|4.
|Contained metal values and totals may differ due to rounding of figures
|5.
|The Mineral Resources reported by eCobalt set out in Table 3 has been prepared in accordance with the NI 43-101 standards of disclosure for Mineral Projects published by the Canadian Security Administrators and estimated using the CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines. NI 43-101 is different from the reporting standard ordinarily applicable to Australian publicly listed companies, the JORC Code. Please refer to the ASX announcement dated 21 June 2019 "Notice of General Meeting/Proxy form", section 8.2.
Discussion of Results
The updated 2020 MRE increases the resource tonnage available for Reserve conversion (Measured and Indicated classifications), by over 20%. It has also increased the Measured contained cobalt resource by 22% over the previous 2018 model at the same cut-off grade. This has been achieved via additional drilling undertaken in 2019 and the modified block modelling methodology. By rotating the model cells to orientate with the main Ram zone and changing to an inverse distance estimation method, the model now more accurately reflects the nature of the narrow high-grade within the mineralized zones, minimizing grade smearing both into and out of the zones. By minimizing grade smearing, it will now be easier to capture high grades into the mine design stopes. Thus, despite the lower headline MRE grades (at higher tonnages), mined cobalt grades are expected to be higher than in studies published by prior ICO owners.
Figure 1 below shows the distribution of grade ranges in long section of the Main Ram zone at the ICO.
Figure 2 below shows the distribution of Resource classifications, Measured, Indicated and Inferred in long section of the Main Ram zone and hanging-wall zones at the ICO.
Figure 1: Long Section of 2020 ICO MRE - Grade Ranges
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5508/51707_2d6c2674644b288c_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Long Section of 2020 ICO MRE - Resource Classifications
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5508/51707_2d6c2674644b288c_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Plan View of 2020 Resource Model showing distribution of Grade Ranges
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5508/51707_2d6c2674644b288c_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Cross Section of 2020 Resource Model showing distribution of Grade Ranges
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5508/51707_2d6c2674644b288c_004full.jpg
Figure 3 shows the distribution of grade ranges in plan view of all mineralized zones at the ICO. Figure 4 shows the distribution of grade ranges in cross section. Of note is the higher grades (>0.6% Co) within the Main Ram zone which is flanked by lower grade ranges, displaying a reduction in grade smearing across the orebody. This level of "in zone" grade definition will allow more accurate stope design and grade recovery in the mining process. As the deposit is developed, closer spaced underground drilling will add further definition to the grade ranges and further improve Resource classification.
Jervois' confidence in the economic potential of the ICO resource continues to grow as more information is generated for the updated BFS. Mine design and scheduling are progressing, as is plant design. An updated Reserve is expected to be released with completion of the BFS by the end of March 2020.
CSA Global (an ERM Group Company) were appointed to audit the updated ICO MRE ahead of this publication and release of the geological model to lenders as part of the project financing process currently underway.
Jervois continues to believe there is significant potential to operate at higher production rates than currently formalised under existing feasibility studies in an environmentally responsible manner, with the rotation of block cells part of this. This will require no modification to the existing ICO operating permits which currently cap ore production at 1,200 short tons per day. Similar to the audit role of CSA Global on the MRE, the Wood Group (who are also undertaking the ICO refinery scoping study) were appointed in Q4 2019 to undertake an audit of ICO environmental compliance and operating permits ahead of the appointment of lender Independent Engineers.
2020 drill programme planning will be undertaken in Q1 to further prove up and expand the MRE once the summer drilling season commences. Wood's scoping study on a domestic cobalt refinery within the United States continues, with the production design scope rising to reflect the positive impact of a mining operation delivering higher volumes of cobalt concentrate.
Quality Assurance
Core samples are sent to ALS Elko Nevada, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in the USA for analysis for gold & multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. Core samples from the main Ram zone were also sent to SGS Lakefield, Canada for analysis as per ALS Elko and for further metallurgical testing. Jervois also has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates, standards and blanks are inserted into each sample shipment.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this release that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Jervois's Geological consultants, Orix Geoscience, and analysed by Scott Zelligan, P.Geol who is an independent consultant to Jervois. The information has been reviewed by David Selfe who is full time employee of the company and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Selfe has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Selfe consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Disclosure required for TSX-V Regulations
Qualified Person's Statement
The technical content of this news release has been compiled and approved by Scott Zelligan, P.Geol a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Mineral Resource Estimate, exploration work to be undertaken in Idaho, the reliability of third party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
