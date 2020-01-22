Technavio has been monitoring the global cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market since 2018, and the market is poised to grow by USD 82.56 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Market Analysis Report

The growing use of combination therapy and the need for drugs with minimal side-effects is anticipated to boost the growth of the cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics market.

The market is witnessing an increase in the use of combination therapies for the treatment of the disease. This is because combination drugs overcome various limitations of each drug, thereby improving their efficacy in treating the disease. For instance, PLATINOL by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company works on stopping the multiplication of cancer cells in the body. GEMZAR by Eli Lily and Company hinders the production of both DNA and RNA, thereby reducing the ability of cancer cells to repair themselves. The combination of these two drugs is currently being used with radiation therapy to eradicate cancer cells in the body completely. Therefore, the growing use of combination therapy is crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Market Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company operates its business through the BioPharmaceuticals segment. The segment is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of innovative medicines. PLATINOL is the key offering of the company.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company operates its business through segments such as Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. GEMZAR is the key offering of the company. It is an intravenously administered chemotherapy approved for the treatment of various oncology indications.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. XELODA, a capecitabine-based therapy approved for the treatment of various oncology indications, is the key offering of the company.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. operates its business through segments such as Innovative health and Essential health. BOSULIF is the key offering of the company, and it is being developed for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.

Sanofi

Sanofi operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. ELOXATIN, chemotherapy approved for the treatment of unresectable or recurrent cholangiocarcinoma, is the key offering of the company.

