Technavio has been monitoring the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market since 2015, and the market is poised to grow by USD 994.94 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global colorectal cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page report with TOC on "Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The introduction of combination therapy and the development of small molecule kinase inhibitors is anticipated to boost the growth of the colorectal cancer therapeutics market.

Combining two or more monotherapy drugs helps in overcoming the various limitations of each therapeutic. This results in the improvement of the efficacy of medications in treating colorectal cancer. For instance, FOLFRI-bevacizumab contains bevacizumab that inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor-specific angiogenesis and 5-fluorouracil that inhibits thymidylate synthase (TS), which is crucial in the synthesis of pyrimidine thymide, a nucleotide essential for the replication of DNA in cancer cells. The introduction of many such combination therapies for colorectal cancer treatment will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company operates its business through the BioPharmaceuticals segment. The segment is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines. OPDIVO and YERVOY are some of the key offerings of the company.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company operates its business through segments such as Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. CYRAMZA and ERBITUX are some of the key products offered by the company.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. AVASTIN and XELODA are the key product offerings of the company.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Other. KEYTRUDA is the key offering of the company.

Sanofi

Sanofi operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. ELOXATIN and ZALTRAP are the key product offerings of the company.

Technavio has segmented the colorectal cancer therapeutics market based on the type and region.

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

