Jefferies announced that today is the firm's trading day to support relief efforts caused by the recent wildfires in Australia. Jefferies will offer investors the opportunity to join efforts to assist those affected by the devastation of this event by trading with Jefferies.

As previously announced, Jefferies will donate net trading commissions from today, Wednesday, January 22 for all trading in Asia Pacific securities, including equities, fixed income and FX, by the firm's clients globally. Simultaneously, all of the firm's global employees will also be given the opportunity to personally donate to the relief effort. Jefferies will match all client trading commissions generated today, as well as match all employee donations from across the firm. The total contribution will then be donated to relief organizations directly involved in the rescue and recovery efforts in Australia.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: "All of us at Jefferies, including our many colleagues in Australia, 423 across Asia Pacific and 3,813 globally, are deeply saddened and concerned about this catastrophic devastation. We hope this donation from Jefferies will help, in some small way, to ease the pain of those affected by this disaster, and we encourage our global clients and employees to join our efforts to contribute to those in need."

