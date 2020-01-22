The global grass-fed beef market is poised to grow by USD 14.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The various health benefits of grass-fed beef and the introduction of new packaging are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The natural and clean diet of cattle lowers the calorie and fat content in grass-fed beef in comparison to normal beef. In addition, grass-fed beef contains up to six times more omega-3 fatty acids than the conventional variant. The consumption of grass-fed beef prevents attention deficit disorders (ADHD), increases mental-wellbeing, and prevents rheumatoid arthritis. It is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin E, and thus decreases the risk of heart diseases, and has low amounts of bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol). Thus, the health benefits of grass-fed beef are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Grass-fed Beef Market Companies:

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Grocery Snacks, Refrigerated Frozen, International, Foodservice, and Pinnacle Foods. The company offers grass-fed beef through its brands Slim Jim and Duke's.

Perdue Farms Inc.

Perdue Farms Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Premium proteins and AgriBusiness. The company offers grass-fed and grass-finished certified organic beef through its brand name Panorama Meats.

Verde Farms

Verde Farms is headquartered in the US and offers various types of grass-fed beef products such as steaks, roasts and stews, grinds, patties, and others. The company announced the opening of a processing facility in Mullica Hill, New Jersey in 2019.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Hormel Foods Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International Other. The company offers grass-fed beef raised without antibiotics and added hormones through its brand name Applegate.

JBS SA

JBS SA is headquartered in Brazil and offers products through the following business segments: JBS South America and JBS North America. The company offers grass-fed beef such as Acres Organic Grass-fed Beef, Great Southern, and King Island Beef.

Grass-fed Beef Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Fresh grass-fed beef

Processed grass-fed beef

Grass-fed Beef Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

