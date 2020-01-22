Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LHKJ ISIN: CA32076V1031 Ticker-Symbol: FMV 
Tradegate
22.01.20
09:08 Uhr
9,372 Euro
-0,066
-0,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,377
9,443
09:24
9,365
9,435
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP9,372-0,70 %