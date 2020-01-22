Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Financial Statement Release for 2019 on 5 February 2020

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 22 JANUARY 2019 at 09.00 EET



Orion will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2019 on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 approximately at 12.00 noon EET. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

News conference

A news conference and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, 5 January 2020 at 13.30 EET at Orion's head office, address Orionintie 1A, Espoo. Participants are requested to present a photo ID at the head office reception.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors . A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

USA: +1 855 857 0686

PIN: 45651029#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 (0)10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.