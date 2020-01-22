Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director Purchase of Shares 22-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director Purchase of Shares eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France announces that Tim Parfitt, CFO of the Company, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.2 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the purchase, Tim holds 527,048 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.2 per cent. of the issued share capital. The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc James Sturrock, Chief Executive via M7 Communications LTD Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Broker Matt Goode / Hannah Boros - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Parfitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1p each instrument, type of ("Ordinary Shares") instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.1999 500,000 d) Aggregated information GBP10,999.50 e) Date of the transaction 21 January 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 41743 EQS News ID: 958027 End of Announcement EQS News Service

