As of January 1, 2020, Alexis Vovk is President, Marketing Services and a Total Executive Committee member, a position previously held by Momar Nguer, who has reached the age-limit.

Total's Executive Committee now consists of:

Patrick Pouyanné, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Breuillac, President, Exploration Production

Helle Kristoffersen, President Strategy-Innovation

Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining Chemicals

Philippe Sauquet, President, Gas, Renewables Power

Jean-Pierre Sbraire, Chief Financial Officer

Namita Shah, President, People Social Responsibility.

Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing Services

"The Marketing Services division of Total is on the forefront to address the challenges posed by new forms of mobility and by the growing demand of energy in fast-growing economies. In this context, I'm very pleased to welcome Alexis Vovk to the Executive Committee" commented Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman CEO of Total. I also thank Momar Nguer for the role he played since 2016 within the Executive Committee, and I know that the Group will be able to rely on his advices to pursue its development in Africa

About Total

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Alexis Vovk Alexis Vovk began his career at Total in 1991 in the UK, in the division in charge of Refining and Marketing activities. Following a first position in France, he pursues an international career with several technical and commercial positions in Turkey and Tunisia. After a position at the division's Strategy department, he is appointed Managing Director for Total in Zambia in 2007, followed by similar positions in Kenya from 2010 and in Nigeria between 2013 and 2016. In 2016, he becomes Senior Vice President France and President of Total Marketing France, in charge of operational activities in France, notably overseeing the Group's service-stations' network in the country. He additionally joins the Marketing Services Management Committee in 2019 On January 1st, 2020, Alexis Vovk is appointed President, Marketing Services and a Total Executive Committee member.. Alexis Vovk is a graduate of ESSEC Business School (1988).

