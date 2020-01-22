INVISTA's technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT) and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd (Hengli) announce the successful start-up of Hengli's fourth purified terephthalic acid (PTA) line. This 2.5 million tonnes per annum capacity plant, located in Changxing Island, Dalian City, Liaoning Province, utilizes INVISTA's P8 PTA technology with industry leading variable cost, capital productivity, energy usage, water usage, effluent generation and footprint, came online on January 8th, 2020. As the result of joint effort of all parties involved, the schedule of this project is significantly shorter than other PTA projects, with start-up only 22 months after the project kicked off in early March, 2018.

A fifth PTA line, identical to the fourth PTA line, is currently under construction and is expected to start-up around the middle of 2020. Hengli also operates another 3 PTA lines on the same site, each with a capacity of 2.2 million tonnes per annum, using INVISTA's P7 PTA technology. This makes the Hengli site the largest PTA site in the world.

Mike Pickens, IPT President, commented, "I congratulate Hengli on the successful start-up. The achievement represents yet another major milestone for Hengli, and for INVISTA, it lifts us beyond the 30 million tonnes mark in terms of successful PTA startups. I am appreciative of the collaborative efforts of the Hengli and INVISTA commissioning teams. The successful start-up of Hengli's fourth line again demonstrates INVISTA's capability in the global PTA market."

INVISTA's industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

About INVISTA

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA's commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER, CORDURA and ANTRON. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.

About Hengli Group:

Hengli Group is an international company that owns a diversity of business: petrochemical, advanced polyester materials, textiles, trading, finance and thermal power. In 2018, Hengli's total revenue was 371.7 billion, ranking No. 181 in Fortune Global 500. Hengli has the biggest PTA plant in the world, and the biggest performance fibre textile production base as well.

