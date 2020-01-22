Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided unitranche financing to support the acquisition of Highcare by Bencis. Crescent has also provided an acquisition facility to support Highcare's ongoing buy and build strategy. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Highcare is a specialised staffing and education company and Dutch market leader in the provision of (temporary) health professionals to both the public and private healthcare sector. Highcare connects healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialisms including nurses, doctors and ambulance staff with institutions such as hospitals, ambulance service providers, care homes and mental care institutions. Highcare provides its services to approximately 70% of all Dutch hospitals for which it increasingly acts as a strategic partner.

"We see this investment in Highcare as an exciting opportunity to support the growth of a leading provider of staffing solutions in the healthcare sector, where we expect continued stable demand," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "We also appreciate being able to work with Bencis again, following our investment in the Medsen-Ceban group last year. We look forward to continuing to provide flexible capital solutions to sponsors and high-quality companies with strong growth prospects."

Crescent Capital Group is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston, London, and New York. With more than 80 investment professionals and approximately 175 employees, the firm invests at all levels of the capital structure, with a significant focus on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in senior bank loans, high yield debt, mezzanine debt, and other private debt securities. As of September 30, 2019, Crescent Capital Group managed more than $26 billion, with a relatively equal split between marketable securities and privately originated debt investments. For more information about Crescent Capital Group, visit www.crescentcap.com.

