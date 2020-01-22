CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - De-listing and cancellation of trading

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

22 January 2020

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC ("CHARLES TAYLOR")

JEWEL BIDCO LIMITED ("LMP BIDCO")

On 19 September 2019, the boards of Charles Taylor and LMP Bidco announced that they had reached agreement on terms of a recommended all cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Charles Taylor by LMP Bidco (the "Acquisition") at a price of 315 pence in cash for each Charles Taylor Share, to be implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme"). The scheme document in relation to the Acquisition was posted to Charles Taylor Shareholders on 16 October 2019 (the "Scheme Document").

On 8 November 2019, the boards of Charles Taylor and LMP Bidco announced that they had agreed an increased offer price of 345 pence in cash for each Charles Taylor Share (the "Increased Offer"). A supplementary scheme document in relation to the Increased Offer (the "Supplementary Scheme Document"), was posted to Charles Taylor Shareholders on 13 November 2019.

Further to the announcement made by Charles Taylor and LMP Bidco on 21 January 2020 that the Scheme has become effective in accordance with its terms, Charles Taylor confirms that the listing of Charles Taylor Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and the admission to trading of Charles Taylor Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities have been cancelled, in each case with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) today.

Enquiries: Charles Taylor plc +44 (0) 20 3320 8888 David Marock, Group CEO Richard Yerbury, Group Corporate Development and Operations Director Rothschild & Co +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 (Financial adviser to Charles Taylor) Christopher Kaladeen Anika Sood Peter Brierley Alice Squires Liberum +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 (Corporate broker to Charles Taylor) Richard Crawley

Lovell Minnick and LMP Bidco +1 610 995 9660 Jason Barg Spencer Hoffman RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 (Financial adviser to Lovell Minnick and LMP Bidco) Martin Frowde Philip Creed Media Enquires: Newgate Communications +44 (0) 20 3757 6880 (Financial PR adviser to Charles Taylor) Elisabeth Cowell Ian Silvera Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4989 (Financial PR adviser to Lovell Minnick and LMP Bidco) Hazel Stevenson Jane Glover

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is providing legal advice to Lovell Minnick and LMP Bidco. Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP is providing legal advice to Charles Taylor.

