Point of Presences near central business districts serve thousands of customers with robust connectivity

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has expanded its point of presence (PoP) at Global Switch, a leading owner, operator and developer of large-scale, carrier and cloud neutral multi-customer data centers across Europe and Asia-Pacific, with highly resilient power and cooling infrastructure and sophisticated security and monitoring systems.

Global Switch's Amsterdam West data center, at Johan Huizingalaan 759, 1066 VH Amsterdam, boasts 40,576 sq. m of space and with a second data center, Amsterdam East planned on the existing campus the footprint will increase by 28,000 sq. m. Additionally, Amsterdam West has access to peering platforms AMS-IX and NL-IX, and offers bespoke solutions, from single rack deployments through to multi-megawatt bespoke solutions.

Global Switch London East is located, together with London North, in the heart of the connectivity rich London's Docklands, one of the most network dense locations in the world. These two data centers provide 90,000 sq. m of space and the ability to provide bespoke power deployments in excess of 2,000 W/sq. m.

The Sydney location consists of Sydney East and Sydney West, located at 400 Harris Street Ultimo, Sydney NSW 2007. These data centers span 73,000 sq. m of dedicated technical space supported by multiple exchanges and four geographically diverse building entry points.

These PoPs are in close proximity to global central business districts in Tier 1 markets and will provide enterprises and residential IP providers in Amsterdam, London, and Sydney with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Global Switch, as their large-scale data centers are designed to accommodate a variety of customers' requirements, and provide them with cost-effective connectivity options," said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. "These new PoPs build on our commitment to providing high-speed connectivity to all industry sectors and some of the world's largest enterprises."

Maurice Thijssen, Sales Director, Europe at Global Switch said, "We are delighted that Hurricane Electric has expanded its presence in our Amsterdam, London and Sydney data centres. Due to our central locations in Tier 1 markets and our highly resilient and secure environment, Global Switch continues to expand its connectivity and network offering to customers. Providers, such as Hurricane Electric, are able to serve the increasing connectivity and peering demands of their existing customers and have access to new customers within Global Switch."

Customers of Global Switch and those in and near Amsterdam, London, and Sydney now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,800 different networks via more than 220 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected more than 220 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,800 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, three PoPs in Australia and a PoP in Aukland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

About Global Switch

Global Switch is a leading owner, operator and developer of large-scale, carrier and cloud neutral, multi-customer data centres in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 1998, Global Switch has a proven business model, demonstrable track record and is the highest credit rated data centre company in the world with investment grade credit ratings from Fitch, Moody's and Standard Poor's. Global Switch is a vital and strategic partner for customers that require secure and resilient data centre services with scalable capacity and a high level customer service. The Company's focus is on highly resilient, central, low latency, network dense locations in prime city centre locations and internet hubs close to its customers on the edge of financial and business districts. Global Switch's data centres operate exclusively in the Tier I markets of Europe and Asia-Pacific to Tier III or higher and currently total around 380,000 sq m (4,100,000 sq ft) of floor space and are occupied by a broad range of customers, global and national, large and small including government organisations, financial institutions, enterprises, global systems integrators, telecommunication carriers, cloud and managed service providers and other hosting businesses.

www.globalswitch.com

