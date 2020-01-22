Yesterday, January 21, 2020, TCECUR Sweden AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and that the application has been approved. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in TCECUR Sweden AB (publ) (TCC, ISIN code SE0009889488, order book ID 139136) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.