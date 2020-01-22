Bioventix Plc - Issue of Equity

Bioventix plc

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that it has applied for 46,661 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Option Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur and that dealings will commence in the Option Shares on 28 January 2020.

The Option Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of options by employees of the Company. The Option Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 5,189,335 and the Company holds no shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 5,189,335.

The above figure of 5,189,335 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Bioventix under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.