The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of carp. In addition, the growth prospects of e-commerce are anticipated to boost the growth of the carp market.

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware about the health benefits associated with the consumption of carp. In addition, government bodies are initiating various activities and events to increase awareness about the health benefits of carp. Carp is a low-fat source of protein which aids in muscle building. It also contains proteins, iron, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids decrease the risk of heart failure, reduce blood clotting, lower triglycerides, maintain blood pressure, and help lower the inflammation in muscles by reducing free radicals produced due to vigorous exercise. Carps also contain vitamin D, which helps in keeping the mucous membrane healthy and also supports the immune system. Thus, the health benefits of carp will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Carp Companies:

Baiyang Investment Group

Headquartered in China, Baiyang Investment Group has business operations under four segments, such as aquaculture, feed, aquatic products, and biological products. The company is engaged in the sale of aquatic products like tilapia, shrimp, and grass carp.

Dahu Aquaculture

Dahu Aquaculture offers a range of freshwater fishes including British bream, herring, wild turtle, Yangcheng lake hairy crab, long spot, five eyebrows, grass carp, silver carp, mandarin fish, as well as other freshwater fish and glacier fish products.

Shandong Homey Aquatic Development

Headquartered in China, Shandong Homey Aquatic Development offers sea cucumbers, jellyfishes, abalones, seaweed, oysters, shrimps, prawns, kelps, clams, loach products. It also offers crabs, fishes, and shellfishes.

Shandong Oriental Ocean Group

Shandong Oriental Ocean Group is engaged in the breeding and cultivation of sea cucumbers, shellfishes, kelp seedling, and precious marine products; proliferation of sea cucumber; and holothurian culture; fish cultivation; species improvement; and fish raising activities.

Zhangzidao Group

Headquartered in China, Zhangzidao Group is engaged in breeding, harvesting, processing, and trading of seafood. The company also offers third-party cold chain logistics services, germplasm creation and seed, ecological breeding activities, customers freight, leisure fishing, marine sports, marine sightseeing, leisure holidays, organizing races, undertaking meetings, marine weddings, training expansion, business investigation, and leisure tourism services.

Carp Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2023)

Grass carp

Silver carp

Common carp

Bighead carp

Other carps

Carp Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

