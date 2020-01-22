The country's second large-scale solar power plant is planned to be built in the Karavasta area, in the central part of the country. Only a 70 MW section of the solar will be awarded a regulated tariff through the tender, while the remaining portion will sell power to the free energy market. Ceiling price was set at €55/MWh.Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has launched a tender for the construction of a 140 MW solar power plant in the Karavasta area, in the central part of the country. More specifically, the solar park will be located in on 122 hectares of land Divjaka municipality, ...

