Johnsen to Support Ongoing Efforts to Help Propel the Next Generation of Women to Key Leadership Positions in Aviation

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo"), a business, finance, and information technology consulting services firm, today announced that its Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Joey Johnsen, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Advancing Women in Aviation Roundtable ("AWAR"), an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to promoting the development and advancement of women leaders in the aviation industry.

AWAR held the 6th Annual AWAR Dublin Leaders Luncheon on January 21, 2020 at the Conrad Dublin in conjunction with the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers and Airfinance Journal Dublin 2020 aviation finance conferences. Pictured at the event (L to R): Dana A. Barta, Executive Director, Head of Aviation Finance Team, Global Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley and AWAR Co-Founder Treasurer; Amelia Anderson, AWAR Co-founder President; Irena Badelska, AWAR Board Member; Joey Johnsen, CEO, Zeevo Group LLC and AWAR Board Member; Kathleen Murphy, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Avolon and AWAR Secretary; and Murrae Ross-Eskell, Founder and Managing Director, Horizon Executive Search International Limited and AWAR Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)

Johnsen is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle-based Zeevo and helped it become one of the leading providers of comprehensive solutions designed to improve the effectiveness and success of processes, policies, tools, and technology for clients in aviation, consumer products, and technology.

"Joey is an outstanding female leader who is broadly respected as a reputable voice in decision-making within the aviation and finance fields, and we are excited to welcome her as a new member of the AWAR Board," commented Amelia Anderson, AWAR Co-Founder and President, who formerly served as Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer of American Airlines.

"Our Board believes Joey's expertise in operations, information technology, and strategy consulting, with extensive experience in working with the wide and complex array of challenges facing aviation businesses will be extremely valuable as AWAR continues to advance its mission around the world," added Anderson.

Johnsen has dedicated her career to enhancing enterprise and shareholder value through finance leadership, transformation, and compliance. Johnsen's aviation background dates back to her Finance Strategic Initiatives function at International Lease Finance Corporation ("ILFC"; now AerCap), where she drove key finance transformation activities. She also held senior leadership positions in finance at several global and large public companies, including Deloitte and Touche and Western Wireless (T-Mobile).

"I have been an avid supporter of AWAR and admired the organization's dynamic Board and steering committee for their innovative approaches to coalescing industry leaders around the goal of increasing women representation," said newly elected AWAR Board member Joey Johnsen. "I have tremendous respect for Amelia and the other board members, and I am honored to be joining their Board."

Over the past decade, Johnsen has been involved in a number of efforts to champion the advancement of women from supporting the ILFC Women's Initiative (IWIN), with the objective to accelerate the retention and advancement of women at the lessor, to leading efforts at a large global consulting firm as part of Deloitte's Women's Initiative to promote women through mentorship and coaching. Moreover, Johnsen serves in an advisory role on the ISTAT Foundation Internship Committee, where she spearheads efforts in engaging the membership to shape new leaders.

"We look forward to having Joey among us as we continue to support AWAR efforts to foster the full potential of women within the industry," said Murrae Ross-Eskell, AWAR Board member and Founder and Managing Director of Horizon Executive Search International.

"The mission of AWAR sends a very powerful message to CEOs and other senior executives we must work together to further expand focus that will ensure women rise in the ranks and become increasingly represented in every aviation occupation of tomorrow that's the only way for our industry to achieve sustainable success in the future. AWAR sees this opportunity and I look forward to joining forces with AWAR Board members and supporters to drive change at all levels of the leadership pipeline," concluded Johnsen.

About Zeevo Group LLC

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo") provides business, finance and information technology consulting services and products to a broad range of clients representing such key industries as aircraft leasing, technology and consumer products. www.zeevogroup.com

