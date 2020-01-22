The following information is based on the press release from Tryg A/S (Tryg) published on January 22, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Tryg decided on an extraordinary dividend of DKK 1.65 per share in addition to an ordinary quarterly dividend of DKK 1.70 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is January 23, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in Tryg (TRYG). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753339