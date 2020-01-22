Network overlays are a given in today's datacenters and a necessity throughout service provider networks. A multitude of overlay protocols, such as VXLAN and GTP, are critical in powering the applications and services we use, the Cloud, the 4G networks of today, and the 5G networks of tomorrow. Unfortunately, the proliferation of so many overlays has presented major challenges to Network Monitoring practices.

Most tools are not able to parse the additional headers overlay networks add nor is it possible to remove these headers while differentiating the encapsulated traffic of each overlay from that of another.

Network Automation is an enduring trend in our industry because networks are becoming larger and more complex. Until now, visibility solutions were not typically automated. Why? Because there hasn't been any automated solution until now.

Cubro is formally announcing the concept of Visibility Automation. Cubro's automation uses several network metadata sources, from in-band telemetry to DPI, that are correlated within the Cubro controller to generate a dynamic picture of the network and follow network changes automatically.

First, let us consider the network service model; today the Service Model approach replaces the Device Model. In the past, a network was configured device by device (device model) but today networks are configured by software tools to provide services (service model).

Typically, the user of these services is not aware of the underlying infrastructure (physical or virtual) and additionally, these services are dynamic! Today, there are hundreds or thousands of devices in use which means there are networks with multiple layered networks built on top of them (overlay networks models). The service model in network management leads to abstraction. There are multiple monitoring services with the same traffic and many different services in the same underlay network.

Cubro's Next Generation Packet Brokers have been designed, from the ground up, to bring visibility to these networks. The G5 Sessionmasters are equipped to filter into the upper layers of network traffic allowing it to be filtered based on criteria inside the encapsulation headers without removing said headers. This allows for the intelligent identification of overlay network traffic before preparing it for the monitoring system and brings comprehensive visibility to these challenging and complex environments.

For more information click this link or contact us at support@cubro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005352/en/

Contacts:

Tamanna Bhatia

Marketing Communications Manager

t.bhatia@cubro.com

+43 12982666312