Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 21-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2027.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 2041.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1988.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 2002.04p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563