Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

22.01.2020
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 21-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          2027.69p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        2041.30p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          1988.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        2002.04p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
